AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 3,521 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.13% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 6,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.