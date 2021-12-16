AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

