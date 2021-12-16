AMG National Trust Bank Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.52. 48,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

