AMG National Trust Bank Buys 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

