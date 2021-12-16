American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $257,347.74 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMSC stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

