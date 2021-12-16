American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 1,599 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $55,917.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AAT stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
