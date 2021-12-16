American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 1,599 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $55,917.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AAT stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

