Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.29 Million

Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $415.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.30 million to $428.40 million. Ameresco reported sales of $314.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 355,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,139. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 152.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

