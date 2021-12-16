Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.42

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 4820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

