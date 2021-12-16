Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.20 target price on the stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.96.

AMCR stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

