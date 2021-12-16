Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,448.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,429.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.