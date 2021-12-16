Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Mark Gustafson Sells 20,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,776. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $289,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

