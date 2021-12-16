Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.08

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 2993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $784,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

