Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Financial Comparison

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altigen Communications and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altigen Communications and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altigen Communications and Touchpoint Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million 3.00 $1.92 million ($0.02) -69.47 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 38.95 -$3.55 million ($0.07) -0.33

Altigen Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchpoint Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.