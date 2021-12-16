Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 5.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.52. 127,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,079,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Specifically, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

