Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATUS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

