alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($20.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOX. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €19.50 ($21.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.09 and a 200 day moving average of €17.09. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.12). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

