Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

