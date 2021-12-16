ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

