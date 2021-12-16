Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,889.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,730.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

