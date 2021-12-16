Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$142.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.