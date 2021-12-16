AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 79,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,830. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

