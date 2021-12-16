Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.76.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $84.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.