Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

