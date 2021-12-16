Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) vs. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Financial Analysis

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Steel Dynamics and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $73.30, suggesting a potential upside of 24.62%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.21%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Steel Dynamics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $9.60 billion 1.22 $550.82 million $11.09 5.30 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 14.72% 50.02% 22.90% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting. The Metals Recycling Operations segment provides ferrous and non-ferrous scrap recycling, scrap management, transportation, and brokerage products and services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment offers steel joists, girders, and steel deck, including specialty deck. The company was founded by Keith E. Busse, Mark D. Millett, Richard P. Teets, and John C. Bates in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

