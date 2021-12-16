Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $248.86

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $248.86 and last traded at $248.86, with a volume of 1029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALX. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 125.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

