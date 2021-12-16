Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,171 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

ALDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

