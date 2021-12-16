Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get Akumin alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.