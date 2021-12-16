Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.