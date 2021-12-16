Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AKU stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.41. Analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AKU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.