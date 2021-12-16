Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AKU stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.41. Analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

