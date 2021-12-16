Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) versus SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head-To-Head Analysis

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -573.95% -36.49% -32.06% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $6.62 million 54.80 -$44.16 million ($0.97) -7.19 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 12.33 -$1.82 million ($0.42) -5.81

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharpLink Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akoustis Technologies and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.56%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Akoustis Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services. The RF Filters segment includes amplifier and filter product sales, and grant revenue. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Shealy in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, NC.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.