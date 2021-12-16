Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

