Aion Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Aion has a total market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,480.27 or 0.99287134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00274297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.00397704 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00138832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,427,659 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

