Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$4.90. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 68,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

