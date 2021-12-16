Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.63 and last traded at $41.84. 1,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 27.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

