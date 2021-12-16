Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.28. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

