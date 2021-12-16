Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.