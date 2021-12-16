Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $108.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

