Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO remained flat at $$288.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

