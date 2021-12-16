Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts Purchases 2,000 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
