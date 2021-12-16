Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts Purchases 2,000 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

