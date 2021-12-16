Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $18.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 180,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.