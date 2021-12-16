Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $182.27 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

