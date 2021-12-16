Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $975,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

