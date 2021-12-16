Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $33.65 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $184.35. 112,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.