Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

