AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Amundi purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 424,149 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AECOM by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $74.70 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

