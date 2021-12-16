AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

