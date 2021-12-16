Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADYEY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,402.00.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Adyen has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

