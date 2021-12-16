Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

