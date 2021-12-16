Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $718.05 million, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.