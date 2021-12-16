Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $30.37 on Thursday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

