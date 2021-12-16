Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 759 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,150,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth $4,682,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $106.55 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01.

